Pulling back the curtain after all? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly filming their lives prior to stepping down as senior royals in March. Now, they may be ready to share the behind-the-scenes footage of their controversial exit with the world.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the outlet’s royal editor, Emily Andrews, noted that the couple’s $150M Netflix deal will go “beyond the ‘inspirational family programming’ they initially promised. Instead, it will centre on the couple’s first year after splitting from the Royal Family, their new life in California and the reasons why they fled Britain.”

The Mail also reported that, according to a source, Harry and Meghan have video footage from when they left their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for the final time as well as “their ‘farewell tour’ at Buckingham Palace.” Andrews dished, “Their representatives are thought to have pitched the footage — including personal videos recorded as they stepped back from Royal life — during negotiations with Netflix.”

OK! previously reported that Harry and Meghan actually denied taking part in a reality TV show with Netflix, after numerous outlets claimed that the couple would give viewers a fly-on-the-wall series about their lives. (At the time, a spokesperson for the couple clarified, “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”)

However, The Sun insisted that viewers will, in fact, get a documentary. “Essentially they are splitting hairs,” a source told the outlet, adding that the series “won’t be warts and all, or about their personal life,” but that it would highlight the couple’s charity work.

“For example,” the source added, “when they drop food off at food banks — a camera will be there to capture it.”

Cameras have recently been at the ready. As OK! reported, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, called her sister’s Remembrance Day tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on November 8 an “exploitative photo opportunity.”

While some have shamed the couple (including Piers Morgan, who called their Remembrance Day photos a “distasteful PR stunt”), Harry and Meghan stated they want to shine “a light on people and causes around the world,” adding that their “focus [with Netflix] will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The royal family is sure to be anything but pleased with the added exposure, given that Netflix’s The Crown seemingly gave an inaccurate portrayal of the royal family. In fact, Harry and Meghan are being urged by royal insiders and experts to abandon their deal with Netflix. Season 4 of The Crown focuses on Prince Charles‘ relationship with Princess Diana and his infamous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

One insider questioned why the 36-year-old would want to work with a company who portrayed his mother in such a poor light. “Their reported $100 million (£78 million) deal with the US streaming giant will help give Harry financial freedom but it has raised eyebrows back home — particularly among those close to Charles and William,” Andrews explained. “How can he take money from a company that traduces his family?

“That unfeelingly recreates the Irish terrorist bomb that killed Lord Mountbatten and three others? That mawkishly picks over the carcass of Harry and William’s parents’ bitter marriage break-up like a vulture?” she added.

Only time will tell… Keep checking Netflix!