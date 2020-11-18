After months of speculating that Meghan Markle helped contribute to the tell-all book Finding Freedom, it looks like the public has finally got its answer. Markle, 39, has reportedly admitted to giving personal information to the authors of the book, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, November 18.

The Suits alum spilled details to authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie so that her side of the story was included.

According to documents lodged with the High Court, Markle was “concerned that her father’s narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated.” As a result, Markle explained everything to a friend, who would pass along the information to the authors.

“Neither the Claimant nor her husband co-operated with the authors to put out ‘their version of events’ by means of the Book, nor did they meet with the authors, nor were they interviewed for the purposes of the Book, whether formally or informally,” the filing states.

Markle tried to “call” and “text” her father and even wrote him a letter “to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media,” the documents state.

“And he had written back to her. Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation. She does not know to what extent or in what terms this one item of information concerning her communications with her father was shared with the authors,” the files read.

“Precisely which parts were the result of such contribution is uniquely known to the Claimant, Jason Knauf and others in the team,” the documents add.

In July, a spokesperson for the couple told Page Six that the couple had nothing to do with the book. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” they said. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers Limited for alleged breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018 after it published a letter from Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Earlier, documents said that Markle’s letter is “not the Claimant’s own intellectual creation and therefore not an original work,” as she apparently had palace aids help her write the note.

“Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the Defendant infers that Jason Knauf and/or others in the Kensington Palace Communications team contributed to the writing of the Electronic Draft,” court documents filed by the newspaper group read. “Precisely which parts were the result of such contribution is uniquely known to the Claimant, Jason Knauf and others in the team.”

In response, Markle’s lawyers said the letter was part of a “media strategy,” and she did not realize it was going to be shown to the public. According to the filing, Markle wrote the letter to her father “in an attempt to get him to stop talking to the press” after she sought advice from “two members of the Royal Family.”