Duchess Kate Middleton joined a video chat from the comfort of her Kensington Palace apartment on Tuesday, November 10… and fans couldn’t help but dissect the background of the family abode.

The mother of three virtually met with several British Armed Forced families in honor of Remembrance Day — which was on Sunday, November 8 — to pay tribute to the fallen servicemen and women. Intrigued fans zoomed in on the video to take a look inside the 1A apartment of Prince William, 38, and Kate, 38.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

Kate decorated her living room with a framed photo of Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 7, on the steps of the palace before their first day of school in 2019. There was another photo of Prince Louis, 2, and Kate playing outside and a third of the children’s father on his 2018 solo trip to Africa. Lastly, there was a portrait of the couple’s eldest son from his 6th birthday displayed behind the proud mother.

“It has been a real honor to speak with you,” the Duchess of Cambridge said on the Zoom call. “I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones for their sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown. I’ll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and many years to come. So thank you so much.”

QUEEN, DON’T BLUSH! KATE MIDDLETON’S MOST REVEALING PICS

Prior to Remembrance Day, Queen Elizabeth II (@theroyalfamily), William and Kate (@kensingtonroyal), and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles(@clarencehouse) changed out their regular Instagram pictures for photos of themselves wearing poppies and laying wreaths. The poppy is the trademark of The Royal British Legion. The royal family took part in the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance along with politicians and military veterans and 80 VIPs — including veterans and Armed Forces personnel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who stepped away from their royal duties earlier this year to rebrand themselves as Hollywood stars in California — did not change their royal social media accounts, which have not been active since their departure. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made sure to pay their respects as they quietly visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

William and Kate made Kensington Palace the family’s primary home in 2017. The royal couple previously resided at Anmer Hall so the father of three could focus on his role as an air ambulance pilot. However, they decided to move back to London to be closer to their royal engagements and focus on their charity work.

Since moving back, William and Kate had been looking for a new housekeeper to take care of their Kensington Palace apartment. The most “paramount” skills the new staff member needed was the ability to maintain “confidentiality” and exercise “discretion at all times,” the job listing read. The couple is no longer taking applications for the position.