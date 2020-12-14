Congrats! Pippa Middleton is wrapping up 2020 with some happy news: Her family is expanding!

As reported by Page Six, the younger sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews. The couple, who married in 2017, already are parents to 2-year-old son Arthur.

A source told the outlet that “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year.”

Unsurprisingly, given how close the Middleton family (which also includes little bro James) is, everyone is excited. “The entire family is delighted,” the insider said.

No information on a due date was given, but when the wee one is born, he or she will join the Middleton clan’s rapidly growing posse of cousins, including Prince William and Kate’s kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

Middleton’s pleasant news is doubtless a breath of fresh air for her royally occupied older sister, as the past 11 months have been rife with drama at Buckingham Palace and beyond. In January, William’s brother, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle dropped a bomb, announcing they were abandoning their royal roles and relocating to Los Angeles with their 18-month-old son Archie to start a new life.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew’s. underage sex scandal involving his late friend, pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, continued to dominate headlines. And in March, the coronavirus pandemic forced the queen into lockdown with her husband, Prince Philip, as Prince Charles and William became infected with Covid-19.

It’s not too hard to imagine Kate is happy to focus on something positive for a change. In the meantime, the sisters’ mom, Carole, is looking forward to a longstanding holiday tradition with all her grandchildren. Although the kids won’t be able to help decorate their grandparents’ Christmas tree in person due to the pandemic, Grandma Middleton plans on having them help out virtually.

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” Carole Middlteton explained via an Instagram post for her Party Pieces company. Cheers to that!