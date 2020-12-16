While Prince Charles is next in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II steps down, the public is ready for her grandson, Prince William — second in line — to step up to the plate. And, if he did rule over the monarchy as King of England, the United Kingdom could face many, many changes.

Royal family commentator and former palace aid Paul Burrell told “The Secret To” podcast host Vicky Pattison that the Duke of Cambridge, 38, would make the monarchy more welcoming and accessible if and when he becomes head honcho. “We are not going to see change, real change until Prince William will become King,” Burrell insisted.

Burrell credited William’s mother, Princess Diana, who tended to break tradition, for his desire to push for change: “Princess Diana’s genes inside Prince William will kick in and make the Royal Family more approachable, acceptable and out there.”

As for the Prince of Wales, Burrell suspected that “Prince Charles will follow the traditional route, his mother’s route, his grandmother’s route.”

If Charles becomes King, his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, would take the title Princess Consort, Clarence House explained. Burrell pondered how the public would feel about the couple (whose relationship became a cultural obsession after Charles’ marriage to Diana publicly imploded) taking the throne as opposed to the more private William and Kate Middleton. “Would you rather have King Charles and Queen Camilla or would you rather have King William and Queen Catherine?” he questioned.

While Burrell and host Pattison admitted they would rather see William take the throne next, Burrell explained, “It is the Prince of Wales’ birthright of course to become King, he has waited all his life to do that job.”

As for a timeline of events, royal commentator Robert Jobson recently said that he “firmly” believes Her Majesty will hand over her crown to Charles after her 95th birthday in April. Royal reporter Jack Royston agreed with Jobson, but said it will be difficult for the Queen to hand over her title after 65 years of service. “I think she won’t want to, but realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles,” Royston noted, “and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

Despite royal birthright, voters in a new poll already made it known that they would prefer the 38-year-old for King over Charles, 72. A recent poll showed William’s popularity is on the rise.