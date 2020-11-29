The Queen of England will mark her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022 with a special request. To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s time as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Britons will be encouraged to plant trees to mark the milestone, Express reported.

The project, which is known as “The Queen’s Green Canopy,” will set out to encourage schools, councils, landowners and communities to plant native trees in their local areas to help the environment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the initiative and said that the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced why green spaces are important.

“As we celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible 70 years of service, I encourage everyone to get behind this scheme and go ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee,'” Johnson said.

The Queen already has green fingers as she has planted 1,500 trees around the world, and the royal family has been vocal about climate change and green living for decades now.

In September, Prince Charles echoed Johnson’s sentiment about the pandemic opening a “window of opportunity” for a “sustainable and inclusive” future.

“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future,” the Prince of Wales said.

“In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we cannot ignore.

“The environmental crisis has been with us for far too many years — decried, denigrated and denied.”

Earlier this year, Prince Charles was revealed to be the greenest royal, along with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, while Meghan and Harry ranked last on the green list.

While Prince William has also been involved in green activism and worked with Sir David Attenborough to launch the “Nobel Prize for environmentalism,” The Earthshot Prize. The prize was created to seek out the best 50 solutions to the planet’s most grave environmental concerns by 2030, with £50 million [$66.5 million] set aside to be awarded over a decade-long period.

“We have just 10 years to repair the planet,” the Cambridges wrote on Twitter in October, pledging to “protect and restore nature,” “clean our air,” “revive our oceans,” “build a waste-free world” and “fix our climate.”

“The Earthshot prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find some of the world’s solutions to some of the greatest environmental problems,” Prince William told the BBC.

“[Prince Charles has] talked about [climate change] for a long time and long before people sort of cottoned on to climate change.

“So, I’ve always listened to and learnt and believed in what he was saying.

“I think the dotty person now would be the person who doesn’t believe in climate change.”

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden teased what can be expected at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 earlier this month. “I’m trying to resist the temptation to reveal some of the plans we are working on, but I can say we’re actually looking at the idea of a Queen’s green canopy working with Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs),” he said.

“So, we will plant trees up and down the country.”

The Jubilee will take place in June 2022.

Earlier this week, Her Majesty made headlines when it was announced that her Sandringham estate will launch its own gin, so bottles up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee!