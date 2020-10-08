It turns out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the least eco-friendly royals of all the other members of the royal family.

A new survey by SaveOnEnergy took into account the environmental measures taken by the 10 most senior royals, and in the list, Harry and Markle took the last seat, courtesy of their private jets.

The survey took the point system into account, and the Sussexes scored a mere nine each for positive measures taken for the environment since March 2019.

The few points that Harry trickled from his efforts at pushing environmental causes on social media. Markle, on the other hand, was given points for having an “eco-friendly wardrobe” and wearing sustainable clothing brands.

Prince Charles topped the list with 156 points, which makes sense because he has been occupied with environmental charities. Charles along with Camilla — who got 84 points and came in second on the list — scored a total of 240 points together against Harry and Markle’s 18.

Charles’ father, Prince Philips, grabbed the third spot with a total of 44 points, thanks to his 41 environmental charities.

The Sun noted that the Sussexes’ trip to South Africa in their private jet left almost the same carbon footprints as most British people leave in an entire year.

The survey placed Queen Elizabeth II in fifth place, with a total of 23 points in the Eco-Friendly Royals Index. Between the Queen’s commitment to 10 environmental charities and using an electric car, it’s no wonder she’s at the top of the list.

When it came to the most eco-conscious social media presence, Charles and his wife, Camilla, turned out to be the most vocal royals, and use the words like ‘sustainable,’ ‘warming,’ ‘recycling’ and ‘environmental’ 69 times in their posts.

The survey did not take into account Prince Andrew and said that it “chose to exclude” him from their analysis. The reason could be that he was let go of his royal duties, taking into account his association with Jeffery Epstein — an accusation that he has vehemently denied.