Maren! Miranda! Dan & Shay! The Full List Of Winners From The 2020 CMA Awards

November 12, 2020 12:20PM by

The show still went on despite the pandemic being prevalent.

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards was held on Wednesday, November 11, and the results are finally in! This was the 54th annual CMA Awards.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the show from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered the face of awards shows, the CMA Awards still had a live audience — but it was made up of nominees, performers and their guests.

Highlights of the show included performances from Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and more.

Miranda Lambert received seven nominations and took home Music Video of the Year for her song “Bluebird.” Luke Combs followed with six nominations but only won two awards — one for Male Vocalist and another for Album of the Year. Maren Morris had a very successful night with five nominations and three wins after she was crowned the Top Country Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Awards earlier this year.

Despite his maskless partying controversy ahead of his SNL performance, Morgan Wallen took home the New Artist of the Year trophy, while legend Charley Pride was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication by Jon Pardi
Never Will by Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion by Old Dominion
WINNER: What You See Is What You Get by Luke Combs 
Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light”  Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
“The Bones” Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”  Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Eric Church 
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
WINNER: “The Bones” by Maren Morris
“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
WINNER: “The Bones” by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 
“Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Maren Morris 
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church
WINNER: Luke Combs 
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion 
Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
WINNER “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” by Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” by Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

