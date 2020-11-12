Maren! Miranda! Dan & Shay! The Full List Of Winners From The 2020 CMA Awards
The show still went on despite the pandemic being prevalent.
The 2020 Country Music Association Awards was held on Wednesday, November 11, and the results are finally in! This was the 54th annual CMA Awards.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the show from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered the face of awards shows, the CMA Awards still had a live audience — but it was made up of nominees, performers and their guests.
Highlights of the show included performances from Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and more.
Miranda Lambert received seven nominations and took home Music Video of the Year for her song “Bluebird.” Luke Combs followed with six nominations but only won two awards — one for Male Vocalist and another for Album of the Year. Maren Morris had a very successful night with five nominations and three wins after she was crowned the Top Country Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Awards earlier this year.
Despite his maskless partying controversy ahead of his SNL performance, Morgan Wallen took home the New Artist of the Year trophy, while legend Charley Pride was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
See the full list of winners and nominees below:
New Artist of the Year
Album of the Year
Music Event of the Year
Entertainer of the Year
Single of the Year
Song of the Year
Female Vocalist of the Year
Male Vocalist of the Year
Vocal Group of the Year
Vocal Duo of the Year
Music Video of the Year
Musician of the Year
