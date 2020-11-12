Maren! Miranda! Dan & Shay! The Full List Of Winners From The 2020 CMA Awards

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards was held on Wednesday, November 11, and the results are finally in! This was the 54th annual CMA Awards. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the show from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered the face of awards shows, the CMA Awards still had a live audience — but it was made up of nominees, performers and their guests. KEITH URBAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND OTHERS ROCK THE 2020 ACM AWARDS — SEE PICS!

Highlights of the show included performances from Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and more.

Miranda Lambert received seven nominations and took home Music Video of the Year for her song “Bluebird.” Luke Combs followed with six nominations but only won two awards — one for Male Vocalist and another for Album of the Year. Maren Morris had a very successful night with five nominations and three wins after she was crowned the Top Country Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Awards earlier this year.

Despite his maskless partying controversy ahead of his SNL performance, Morgan Wallen took home the New Artist of the Year trophy, while legend Charley Pride was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen Ingrid Andress Gabby Barrett Carly Pearce WINNER: Morgan Wallen Album of the Year Heartache Medication by Jon Pardi Never Will by Ashley McBryde Old Dominion by Old Dominion WINNER: What You See Is What You Get by Luke Combs Wildcard by Miranda Lambert Music Event of the Year “10,000 Hours” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) “Be A Light” Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban) “The Bones” Maren Morris with Hozier “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Entertainer of the Year WINNER: Eric Church Luke Combs Miranda Lambert Carrie Underwood Keith Urban Single of the Year “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert WINNER: “The Bones” by Maren Morris “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett Song of the Year “Bluebird” by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert WINNER: “The Bones” by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz “Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde WINNER: Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves Carrie Underwood Male Vocalist of the Year Eric Church WINNER: Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Keith Urban Vocal Group of the Year Lady A Little Big Town Midland WINNER: Old Dominion Rascal Flatts Vocal Duo of the Year Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne WINNER: Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae Music Video of the Year “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) WINNER “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert “Homemade” by Jake Owen “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice “Second One To Know” by Chris Stapleton Musician of the Year WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar Rob McNelley, Guitar Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar Derek Wells, Guitar