The 54th Annual CMA Awards is a can’t-miss event now that Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean have joined the lineup of performers.
The awards show — which will take place on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC — will also include performances by Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will hit the stage to perform their collab “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — which hit No.1 on the charts and is up for song of the year, best musical event of the year and music video of the year.
The new musicians will join the already long list of performers who were announced last week. Miranda Lambert will perform “Settling Down,” Maren Morris will perform “The Bones,” and Luke Combs will perform “Cold as You.”
Lady A, Rascal Flatts, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin are also on the list to take the stage. Charlie Puth will join Gabby Barrett for a collab performance of “I Hope,” which is nominated for single of the year.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the awards show and perform together. Aldean Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will pay a special tribute to the late Charlie Daniels as they perform a collaboration together. Later on, Urban — who is up for entertainer, musical event and male vocalist of the year — will perform an intimate show from his native country, Australia.
Bieber and Dan + Shay will take the stage for their first-ever performance of their country-pop collab “10,000 Hours” — which is up for best single, best music video and musical event of the year.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months,” the CMA Awards Executive Producer, Robert Deaton, said in a press release.
“As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet and Show’ from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment,” the statement read. “We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year.”
The CMA Awards nominees were announced last month. Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, and Combs follows close behind with six.
The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
