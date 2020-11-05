The 54th Annual CMA Awards is a can’t-miss event now that Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean have joined the lineup of performers.

The awards show — which will take place on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC — will also include performances by Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will hit the stage to perform their collab “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — which hit No.1 on the charts and is up for song of the year, best musical event of the year and music video of the year.

The new musicians will join the already long list of performers who were announced last week. Miranda Lambert will perform “Settling Down,” Maren Morris will perform “The Bones,” and Luke Combs will perform “Cold as You.”