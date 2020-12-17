Cameo CEO Apologizes To 'Seinfield' Soup Nazi Larry Thomas For Revealing His Income

Cameo CEO Steven Galantis has apologized after he revealed that Larry Thomas, who is best known as the “Soup Nazi” on Seinfield, was making over “six figures a year” on the celeb video site.

“For anybody to divulge somebody’s income is irresponsible because everyone’s got expenses and nobody knows what they are,” Thomas told Page Six. The actor noted that six figures can range from $100,000 to just under $1 million, and “I’ve never seen a million dollars in my life or anything like it.”

Since Galantis’ spill, Thomas has been inundated with Cameo requests. The star is grateful to be making money, especially during a pandemic, but explained that Cameo cash isn’t as easily earned as some might think.

“Between technical glitches and me wanting it to be perfect … I may do four takes of each Cameo so it’s not 30 seconds of work and then you have to proof them,” he explained.

However, Thomas was able to quit his job eight years after the 1995 Seinfield episode made him a pop-culture icon, despite the fact that he only appeared on one episode of the show.

“It’s an insane phenomenon,” he gushed. “I can’t even express how grateful I am as an actor where my 18 years in the business had been at that time and where I see a lot of other actors my age at this time.”

Galantis previously called Thomas “Cameo gold,” despite him not being “a huge deal.”

“But because he was an iconic bit player of a really famous show, [he does well],” Galantis said on Kara Swisher’s podcast “Sway.”

“He’s not the star but it’s such an iconic character. And again, these are people who are more famous than they are rich,” he added.

Thomas charges between $80 to $200 for Cameo clips and wrote on his profile that he brings out the iconic white chef coat for the $200 business packages.

Galantis also spilled that Brian Baumgartner, who is best known for his role as Kevin Malone on The Office, is another top Cameo earner and is set to take home $1 million from the site this year.

“He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” Galantis said. “And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job. “He’s reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny.”

Galantis also shared that YouTuber David Dobrik is highly requested as he’s the “Jimmy Fallon of Gen Z.”

“We’ve been working at him. But frankly, he makes so much money doing other stuff that it’s not there. And as I mentioned earlier, we’ve really found product market fit so far with people who are more famous than rich,” Galantis said.