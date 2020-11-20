She’s definitely got our attention! Amber Rose made an exciting announcement via Instagram by posting a topless photo on Friday, November 20.

“My ONLYFANS is free today!!! Hurry up & get in there 🥰🤤💦 LINK IN BIO,” the 37-year-old captioned a sexy snap of herself, showing off her blonde hair and some cleavage. (Rose left two heart-eyed emojis on her breasts.)

Of course, fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the arousing shot. One person wrote, “Woww,” while another echoed, “Yum.” A third user added, “GOD BLESS THIS AMAZEMENT WE CALL AMBER.”

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 14 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

However, some of Rose’s followers had some critiques about the risqué photograph. “Woman you have a child,” one person wrote, referring to her children, Sebastian, 7, and Slash, 13 months. A second person wrote, “Loose the wig please!!!” while a third user vented, “Your son gonna have such a rough time in school.”

This is hardly the first time the 37-year-old has stripped down on social media. In October, the model posed completely nude on a bed but covered her private parts with emojis and left a link to her OnlyFans account.

The mom of two joined the site in September and offered a monthly subscription for $19.99, as well as tips and pay-per-view images and videos.

Despite posing naked on the Internet, Rose is candid with her children about her body and feminism. “He knows everything,” the blonde babe said on Red Table Talk in October about her eldest child. “I’m not hiding nothing [sic] from my son. My son knows what a period is.”

FROM CHRISTINA MILIAN TO NICKI MINAJ: IT’S THE CRAZIEST CELEBRITY NIP SLIPS EVER!

“I teach my son that a woman’s body is not a sexual object,” she added. “It’s human anatomy. I have feminine paintings all over the walls [and] pictures of naked women. My son is so used to seeing it, [so] it’s not weird to him.”

She added, “Once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that’s disgusting, she’s bleeding, he’ll be like, ‘That’s nothing.'”