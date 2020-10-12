Kourtney Kardashian is looking to start managing talent now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, and TikTok superstar Addison Rae will likely be her very first client, OK! can exclusively reveal.

Kardashian and Rae have recently been seen together all over Los Angeles as well as this weekend in New York, and while the two are friends, it is also a business relationship, according to two industry publicists.

“And the Kardashians have such a strong work ethic, so companies or brands that want to work with Addison know that she will be ready and on time if Kourtney is working behind the scenes,” the source notes.

That source adds that the 41-year-old is also making sure that she does not ride the coattails of the most successful manager in the business — her mom, Kris Jenner.

“This weekend was all Kourtney’s work, bringing Addison to New York so they could help promote Zero Bond, the new members-only dining club started by [Kourtney’s friend] Scott Sartiano,” an industry insider tells OK!.

“Addison is able to connect with her followers on social media in a way that is rivaled only by the Kardashians. Her audience is much younger though, which these clubs depend on when trying to compete in the crowded NYC and L.A. markets.” SPOTTED! KIM KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF HOURGLASS FIGURE DURING MALIBU NIGHT OUT

The insider said that the relationship between the women is mutually beneficial in helping them both extend their reach.

“A number of Kourtney’s followers had never heard of Addison, so this takes her to a new level. She is no longer just the TikTok girl and is instead establishing her brand,” the source reveals. “And as much as people want to mock the Kardashians and dismiss their success, few American brands have seen the success and growth that Kourtney and her sisters have made over the past two decades.”

Kardashian will be getting some help in her new role from good friend Simon Huck, the owner and founder of Command Entertainment Group. Huck was spotted hanging poolside in Calabasas with the girls and also hung out with them last weekend in New York. THE 10 BEST MOMENTS FROM ‘KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS’ Addison has worked to build up her team ever since signing with WME back in January. It has been a meteoric rise for the Louisiana native, who has managed to amass over 50 million followers on TikTok in less than a year. That, combined with her 22 million followers on Instagram and 3 million YouTube subscribers, has helped her take home $5 million in the past year.