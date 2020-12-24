Fans Were Concerned About John Mulaney After A Worrying Seth Meyers Appearance

Sadly the signs were there before John Mulaney decided to check himself into rehab as the comedian made an unusual appearance on Seth Meyers‘ show in November that sparked concern for fans.

Mulaney appeared wearing dark glasses on the Late Night clip which was posted on Youtube on November 24, and Mulaney made some odd comments.

At one point he referred to Prince Harry as a “dumb ginger” and called Meghan Markle a “silly goose,” in a staged “Royal Watch: News from the Real-Life ‘Crown'” segment and joked that the Sussexes were annoyed by the coronavirus pandemic as it took attention away from their “Mexit stunt.”

Mulaney also recalled meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton and commented on how the royals were more human in The Crown.

“That’s the definition of something you wait out, gangsta,” he said in regards to Prince Harry stepping down as a senior royal and dropping his title. “I am pretty sure father time is going to sort out the case of the very old bummer woman who had 30 months to live,” Mulaney added with a harsh blow for Queen Elizabeth II before he softened the remark with “Ahh, too mean.”

At one point he took off the glasses to show his eyes and said “You know it’s weird, right, that Meghan and Harry left?” after he touched on Princess Diana’s death.

“You thought rolling with those dorks in church clothes would be fun? Had you been told it was non-stop laughs?”

“Just the fact that she wanted to leave the royal family because they were like ‘be proper and sit still’ … So don’t marry into the family with the most jive-ass boring people ever and then be like, ‘Oh, shall we play Never Have I Ever?'”

Mulaney then described himself as “simple and difficult.” Meyers commented, “I love having you on here, but in the future, if you just want to talk things like this out, a phone call might be better … We will see what of this we can use, but it might be online only.”

“The next ‘Royal Watch’ will be a little more focused … Thank you Seth, and as a student reporter once wrote of me, ‘Thank you for the laughs, albeit virtual,'” Mulaney chimed in.

After Page Six initially broke the news about Mulaney entering rehab, several fans reached out to the publication with their concerns about the comedian.

“If you’ve watched @sethmeyers lately you had to know something was up,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Three weeks ago I felt there was something seriously *off* with John Mulaney’s appearance on Seth Meyers,” another echoed.

“He just seemed very off in this segment and I was very confused it was odd to watch and see him like that but it makes sense now, unfortunately.”

“I‘m genuinely so sad right now. Hope he gets better soon!” a fan commented on the video after the news broke.

A source told Page Six that Mulaney was “out of his mind” on substances at the time but his representative declined to comment.

Friends and family of Mulaney have also been encouraging him to get help amid his relapse. “It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in. It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

We wish Mulaney well in recovery!