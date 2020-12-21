Comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction, Page Six reported on Monday, December 21.

According to the outlet, the 38-year-old checked into the rehab facility, which is located in Pennsylvania — where he will stay for 60 days — this past weekend.

“John’s family and friends are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” a source said. “His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic.”

The insider added, “He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

The Saturday Night Live star hasn’t been shy about talking about his addiction struggles. Last year, Mulaney revealed he started drinking at 13 years old. “I drank for attention,” he shared. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

Soon after, Mulaney tried harder substances. “I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it,” he explained. “I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?’”

However, Mulaney finally got sober at 23 years old. “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” he said. “It was just crazy. A weekend that was … there were … I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f**king out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'”

From then on, he stopped doing coke and gave up drinking cold turkey — and without a recovery program.

It seemed like Mulaney — who is now a staff writer at Seth Meyer’s Late Night show — had been in a good place ever since he scored his new job last month. “During quarantine, I was like, ‘Why am I going totally crazy and why am I suddenly telling my own wife my accomplishments?” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month about his previous job as a writer on SNL. “I really needed a job.”

“One, I like having a boss and having assignments to do,” he added. “When I’m in charge of something, not so much the best thing. I wanted to have a boss and I wanted to have a structure because my psychiatrist, who knows me well, she said to me, ‘Without external structure, I don’t have any confidence in your thriving.’ So, I said, ‘Oh, OK.’ She would know, because I told her everything about my brain.”

As a result, Mulaney called Meyers for a job. “I was nervous,” he stated. “I went into it — I know we’re good friends, I know you love me, I know you think I’m funny. Could I have a job on your show? And then I said, ‘Don’t answer now, think about it because it could be a bad idea.’ I was not doing a good pitch.”

“He called me back and said he would be thrilled. I was so happy,” he shared.