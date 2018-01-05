Justin Timberlake Drops 'Filthy' New Video

Justin Timberlake has released the first music video from his forthcoming album Man of the Woods and it’s a look at 10 years into the future. The video for “Filthy” features a breakdancing robot and half-naked models!

At the fictional “Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference,” Justin’s character presents to the audience a new robot—one that has some moves.

“Haters gonna say it’s fake,” Justin sings. “So real.”

After the robot shows off its skills, like kicking a ball, moving bricks, and pouring a glass of water, it breaks out the real moves. The robot dances with half-naked models, as Justin controls its every move!

“Put your filthy hands all over me,” Justin sings in the chorus. “And no, this ain’t the clean version.”

Watch the full “Filthy” video, above.