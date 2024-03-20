Chrissy Teigen Cozies Up to Her Dog While Topless as She Gushes Over Watching *NSYNC Reunite in L.A.: Photos
Chrissy Teigen got risqué in her most recent photo dump!
On Tuesday, March 19, the model, 38, shared a recap of her week, which included a topless photo as she snuggled up to her and husband John Legend’s oldest dog, Penny.
“Week in review!! Sports, food, *NSYNC, jello for papa and we have a temporary new bird!” she captioned the upload.
The Instagram post also featured a video of the mother-of-four fangirling over *NSYNC while attending the Justin Timberlake concert in L.A. The clip showed Teigen as she screamed with happiness over the ‘00s boyband reuniting.
Additionally, Teigen shares images of children Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, eating Jello in their kitchen, footage of Miles little league game, a clip of daughter Esti eating at her highchair and a video of the family’s new pet bird.
As OK! previously reported, Teigen shares various content on her Instagram, from family updates to making jokes about her alleged former drug use.
The star recently posted a video of a man doing an online challenge in which he attempted to pour 100 grams of flour into the bowl of a cooking scale without looking at it.
The man then looked away and ended up pouring just over 100 grams into the scale.
"Young Chrissy would have nailed this and not because she was a good cook," she joked in the caption along with the side eye emoji, seemingly referencing cocaine use.
Teigen is now sober and has opened up about her struggles with drinking in the past.
"I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she said in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."
"Then I felt bad for making kind of an a-- of myself to people that I really respected," she added. "And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."
"Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always," the cookbook author continued "I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."
In 2020, Teigen recommitted herself to becoming sober again and celebrated one year in July 2022.
"I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she shared. "I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking!"