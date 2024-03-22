Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have 'Never Been Happier' in Their Marriage
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel "have never been happier" after overcoming a few obstacles in their marriage, an insider spilled.
Their loved-up state of mind was on full display over Oscars weekend, as they barely left each other's side at Vanity Fair's after-party on Sunday, March 10.
"They looked and acted like two teenagers in love," the source told a magazine. "They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night."
"Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!" the insider gushed.
As OK! reported, the singer, 43, and Biel, 42, endured a bit of drama over the past several years, including accusations that JT cheated on his wife in 2019.
The gossip began after photos surfaced of him holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright — but he denied being unfaithful. However, the dad-of-two admitted he crossed the line in a public apology.
"I displayed a strong lapse in judgement," he said of his actions. "I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better."
"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," Timberlake concluded.
Two years later, the pop star issued a public apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after the premiere of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which showed the poor way he talked about the blonde beauty after their 2002 split.
The documentary revived conversations around "Nipplegate," which refers to when Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's chest during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. At the time, Jackson was somewhat blacklisted from Hollywood while he continued to thrive.
"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he stated in response. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
The pair endured more scrutiny last year when Spears shaded him multiple times in her memoir, which debuted in October. Aside from revealing that the *NSYNC alum cheated on her more than once, she confessed JT encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant during their early 2000s romance.
While Biel wasn't directly involved, a separate source claimed the backlash the "Mirrors" singer faced did take a toll on Timberlake.
Though Timberlake's upcoming tour will "be hard on them" as a couple, the insider acknowledged, "Jessica and the boys [sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3,] will visit Justin as much as they can."
