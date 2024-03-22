OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Justin Timberlake
OK LogoCOUPLES

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have 'Never Been Happier' in Their Marriage

justin timberlake jessica biel never been happier marriage
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 22 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel "have never been happier" after overcoming a few obstacles in their marriage, an insider spilled.

Their loved-up state of mind was on full display over Oscars weekend, as they barely left each other's side at Vanity Fair's after-party on Sunday, March 10.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake jessica biel never been happier marriage
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dressed to the nines for an Oscars after-party earlier this month.

"They looked and acted like two teenagers in love," the source told a magazine. "They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night."

"Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!" the insider gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake jessica biel never been happier marriage
Source: mega

The stars got hitched in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the singer, 43, and Biel, 42, endured a bit of drama over the past several years, including accusations that JT cheated on his wife in 2019.

The gossip began after photos surfaced of him holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright — but he denied being unfaithful. However, the dad-of-two admitted he crossed the line in a public apology.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake jessica biel never been happier marriage
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

The couple share two sons.

Article continues below advertisement

"I displayed a strong lapse in judgement," he said of his actions. "I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better."

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," Timberlake concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
Article continues below advertisement

Two years later, the pop star issued a public apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after the premiere of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which showed the poor way he talked about the blonde beauty after their 2002 split.

The documentary revived conversations around "Nipplegate," which refers to when Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's chest during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. At the time, Jackson was somewhat blacklisted from Hollywood while he continued to thrive.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake jessica biel never been happier marriage
Source: mega

Timberlake denied cheating on the actress in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he stated in response. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Article continues below advertisement

The pair endured more scrutiny last year when Spears shaded him multiple times in her memoir, which debuted in October. Aside from revealing that the *NSYNC alum cheated on her more than once, she confessed JT encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant during their early 2000s romance.

While Biel wasn't directly involved, a separate source claimed the backlash the "Mirrors" singer faced did take a toll on Timberlake.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Timberlake's upcoming tour will "be hard on them" as a couple, the insider acknowledged, "Jessica and the boys [sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3,] will visit Justin as much as they can."

Life & Style reported on their marriage being stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.