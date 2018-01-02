Shirtless Justin Timberlake Releases Album Art For Upcoming 'Man Of The Woods'

Justin was already going into a big 2018 with the announcement a couple of months back that he would be headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show

For his fans, the release of his upcoming album is just cherry on the cake as he unveiled a beautiful video that teases what’s to come for the talented pop singer.

The video, which was released on Tuesday morning, shows Justin revealing that the album was inspired by his son, wife, and his family but ultimately where he is from (Memphis, Tennessee to be exact). The clip shows him affectionately holding Jessica and going shirtless as he cradles his 2-year-old son.

The clip is captioned with one word “Friday”, leading fans to believe that it will be released on January 5th as opposed to it’s original date of February 2nd, only two days before the Super Bowl on February 4th.

This is the first musical effort we have seen from Justin since “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the Trolls soundtrack in 2016. That song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and earned him nominations at the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards for his efforts.