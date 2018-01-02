He’s Back!
Shirtless Justin Timberlake Releases Album Art For Upcoming 'Man Of The Woods'
He dedicated the new project to his wife Jessica Biel and 2-year-old son Silas.
Justin Timberlake gave his millions of fans a massive surprise on Tuesday, where he released a sneak peak video about his upcoming album Man of the Woods. The clip features not only the “Mirrors” singer but also his wife Jessica Biel and their 2-year-old son Silas. Click through for all the details!
