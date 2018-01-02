NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
He’s Back!

Shirtless Justin Timberlake Releases Album Art For Upcoming 'Man Of The Woods'

January 2, 2018 13:00PM

He dedicated the new project to his wife Jessica Biel and 2-year-old son Silas.

Justin Timberlake gave his millions of fans a massive surprise on Tuesday, where he released a sneak peak video about his upcoming album Man of the Woods.  The clip features not only the “Mirrors” singer but also his wife Jessica Biel and their 2-year-old son Silas.  Click through for all the details! 

Shirtless Justin Timberlake Releases Album Art For Upcoming 'Man Of The Woods'

Back to intro
1/6
Justin was already going into a big 2018 with the announcement a couple of months back that he would be headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.  
For his fans, the release of his upcoming album is just cherry on the cake as he unveiled a beautiful video that teases what’s to come for the talented pop singer.
The video, which was released on Tuesday morning, shows Justin revealing that the album was inspired by his son, wife, and his family but ultimately where he is from (Memphis, Tennessee to be exact).  The clip shows him affectionately holding Jessica and going shirtless as he cradles his 2-year-old son.
The clip is captioned with one word “Friday”, leading fans to believe that it will be released on January 5th as opposed to it’s original date of February 2nd, only two days before the Super Bowl on February 4th.
This is the first musical effort we have seen from Justin since “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the Trolls soundtrack in 2016.  That song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and earned him nominations at the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards for his efforts.  
Are you excited about Justin’s new music?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS