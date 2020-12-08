Singer Reba McEntire, who is Brandon Blackstock’s stepmother, is “torn” over his ongoing divorce from Kelly Clarkson.

Although McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, tied the knot in 1989 before he filed for divorce in 2015, McEntire wants to remain neutral, even though she and Clarkson are no longer technically related anymore.

A source told Closer Weekly that McEntire “loves Brandon and Kelly like her own,” and she “refuses to pick sides” but is “afraid of how contentious it’s getting.”

FROM CONTROVERSIES TO KELLY CLARKSON, 10 UNBELIEVABLE MOMENTS FROM MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Although the “Consider Me Gone” singer won’t side with either Clarkson or Blackstock, she supports the former flames’ choice to split and “knows better than to intervene” and is “praying” that “this bitter divorce” ends. McEntire even saw the divorce “coming from a mile away” and “knows it’s hard enough working on your own relationship,” the insider noted.

McEntire even loves Clarkson and Blackstock’s two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4, like her own grandkids.

Clarkson won primary custody of the two children, but Blackstock gets them on the first, third and fifth weekend of every month, but he must stay in Los Angeles on the first and fifth weekends and can only take them to Montana once a month.

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

The custody arrangement was reached after “the level of conflict between the parents … increased,” according to court documents. “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

An insider recently told OK! that while Clarkson got the kids, Blackstock is out for the money. “The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness,” the insider spilled. “So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face.”

“It is just so sh**ty. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [Blackstone’s children] Savannah and Seth,” the source said.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Clarkson was also shocked by the monetary requests as “they have a prenuptial agreement which specifically states he will not get spousal support, but he is asking for that — on top of the $300,000, which he is trying to justify by pointing out the custody agreement requires him to be in Los Angeles to see the kids,” the source claimed. “Oh, and that $2 million for his ridiculous team of like, six lawyers.”

However, Clarkson is tight-lipped and doesn’t want her children to hear “anything that made them think less of [their dad].”

Clarkson and Blackstock first hit it off almost a decade ago in 2011, although they initially met in 2006 as Blackstock is Clarkson’s manager’s son but was married at the time. They announced their engagement in late 2013. They tied the knot that same year and welcomed their first child one year later and then son Remington in 2016. Blackstock shares Savannah and Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.