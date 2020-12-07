In the midst of Kelly Clarkson’s messy split from ex Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol alum has been burned yet again. The talent manager’s teenage daughter, Savannah, doesn’t follow her soon-to-be ex-stepmom on Instagram — on all three of her accounts.

Of Clarkson’s 5.1 million followers, Savannah (Blackstock’s daughter with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth) is not one of them. Still, Clarkson — who only follows a mere 33 Instagram accounts — has not unfollowed Savannah at the time of this article’s publication.

Savannah has three Instagram accounts. Her personal account @savannah_blackstock does not follow Clarkson, neither does the account showcasing her 2019 mustang (@sjb_5.0) or her equestrian account (@sjbequestrian_).

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson has a good relationship with Blackstock’s other son from his first marriage, Seth, but a source claimed that Savannah is not a fan of the singer.

“Kelly has tried so hard, and you look at this girl on Instagram and she’s got a stable full of horses, is showing off her Givenchy clothes. And look, Kelly is not trying to replace this girl’s mother, she just wants to make sure that [River and Remington, Clarkson’s children with Blackstock] always have their big brother and sister around,” said a source.

Still, Savannah seems very close to her father. In February 2019, she posted a selfie with the talent manager and wrote, “My favorite person, hands down.”

Things have gone from bad to worse for the songstress, who was allegedly shocked when her ex demanded $436K a month, which reportedly covers both child ($135K/month) and spousal support ($301K/month).

Still, Clarkson appears to be trying to keep the dirty details between her and her baby daddy.

Sources close to the singer told OK! that a court order was submitted at her request, which states she and Blackstock cannot say anything negative about one another as the two work to finalize their split.

“From the beginning, all Kelly has been focused on is the kids,” said one individual who is close with both parties. “She wants them to have a relationship with Brandon, which is why she has made sure to never say nasty things about him or even comment on all the rumors that are out there. She thinks this is all a private matter and would be devastated if her kids ever heard anything that made them think less of [their dad].”