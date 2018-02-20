EXCLUSIVE
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘FINALLY’ Had Sex & You Won’t Believe Their Reactions
‘It just happened!’
Jephte and Shawniece’s relationship is finally headed in the right direction.
In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode, the Married At First Sight couple talks to their friends about “finally” consummating their marriage and their newfound comfort in their marriage.
To see hear what the happy couple had to say, click the video above!
Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime
Do you think Jephte and Shawniece’s marriage will last? Sound off in the comments!
Sound off in the comments below!