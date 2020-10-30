Matthew McConaughey On 'Sexual Tension' Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston At Their Recent (Virtual) Reunion

A flame that never dies? When famous exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt participated in a charity table read of the 1982 teen classic Fast Times At Ridgemont High last month, everyone wanted to know what the temperature was in the room. Turns out, co-star Matthew McConaughey was amenable to giving a little insight on the matter.

McConaughey, who portrayed sleazy ticket scalper Mike Damone during the table read, seemed a little surprised Thursday during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when a viewer asked about whether he could “feel any sexual tension” between the exes.

“Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable,” McConaughey replied, a little wryly. He added, “I noticed that after [the read] a lot of the topics were about that, or about them… I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day.”

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY CONFESSES HE ACCIDENTALLY SMOKED WEED WITH SNOOP DOGG ON SET OF THEIR NEW MOVIE

For good reason: The virtual charity event marked the first time Aniston and Pitt have been spotted publicly interacting since their run in at the Screen Actors Guild Award that went viral in January. The last time they acted together was for an episode of Friends.

The Morning Show star and the Ad Astra star were married from 2000-2005. During their divorce proceedings, there was intense speculation in the media that Pitt had been unfaithful to the Los Angeles native with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, whom he started dating soon after the split.

ANGELINA LOOK-ALIKE! BRAD PITT‘S NEW GIRLFRIEND NICOLE POTURALSKI LOOKS JUST LIKE HIS EX

Other actors involved in the FTARH read included Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and Sean Penn — who starred in the original film in 1982, but did not reprise one of his most famous roles ever as the iconic surfer dude Jeff Spicoli. Proceeds from the table read were earmarked for Penn’s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.