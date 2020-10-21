There is no shortage of tell-all details in Matthew McConaughey‘s new autobiography, Greenlights, but perhaps a couple of revelations he spills early on in the book might be the most vulnerable personally for the 50-year-old actor.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” he tells readers. But that’s not all.

“I was molested by a man when I was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van,” he adds.

McConaughey doesn’t go into much detail regarding either story, which he introduces as a list of facts meant to “set the table” on his overall narrative.

However, he does state, “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.” He also clarifies his view on the incidents in the present: “I’ve never felt like a victim…I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”

Of course, this is far from the only shockingly personal details McConaughey shares in the book. Notably, he gives fans a very close-up look at his parents, who somehow navigated a dysfunctional marriage for decades, having divorced each other twice and married three times total.

The actor, who is the youngest of three sons, relates that things often got violent between his mom and dad. He recalled a dinnertime fight between the two in the ’70s, where his mother broke his father’s nose, and he began flinging ketchup all over her before all the drama culminated in a bizarre sex scene.

“Seconds later, they moved toward each other and met in an animal embrace. They dropped to their knees, then to the bloody, ketchup-covered linoleum kitchen floor…and made love,” he wrote in the memoir. “This is how my parents communicated.”

McConaughey also revealed how his father died — as a result of having a heart attack while climaxing during sex with his mother. “I couldn’t believe it,” he noted of hearing of his father’s death. “He was my dad. Nobody or no thing could kill him. Except Mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.'”

Greenlights, which was released on Tuesday, October 20, also takes a slightly more mundane, but still riveting, path through McConaughey’s rise in Hollywood and shares glimpses into his relationship with wife Camilla Alves. As he himself states, the book is a “playbook, based on adventures in my life. Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”