Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal The 'Scary' Moment Before Their Mom's Brain Surgery: Watch

Heartbreaking! Weeks before Nikki and Brie Bella’s mom, Kathy Colace Laurinaitis, underwent emergency brain surgery, she asked her daughters if she should hold off on having the procedure.

The WWE icons were both pregnant at the time and weeks away from their due dates, and the grandmother wanted to make sure that she would be able to hold her grandkids before having the operation — in case something went wrong.

“Well, it was crazy because the doctors, they did ask my mom, they were like, ‘Do you want to hold your future grandkids before you have the surgery?’ because they don’t know the outcome of the surgery,” Brie told Dr. Oz on Wednesday. “My mom called and asked us, ‘Should I wait?’

“My mom’s surgery was three weeks before we were going to have the babies, and my mom is like, ‘Should I wait so I can make sure I hold my grandkids?’” she added. “And Nicole and I are like, ‘No, Mom. This is your health, this is your life, this is an emergency. You need to do this, and we believe that you’re going to be able to hold your grandkids.’”

Brie concluded that “to be asked that and then to have your mom call you and ask your advice on that, it just made everything so real and so scary.”

In June, Laurinaitis had a major medical procedure to remove a mass on her brain stem. The Bella matriarch was originally diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, before doctors realized her condition was a lot worse.

During the Dr. Oz episode, the mother-of-three admitted that she was overcome with emotion when she found out her diagnosis. “There were so many emotions,” she said. “I think the first one was like this can’t be happening, someone wake me up. I think it was like disbelief and then it was fear, and then worrying.”

Nikki and Brie gave birth to two beautiful baby boys in August: Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert, respectively — and grandma is around to hold them.