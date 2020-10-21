A new adventure! Brie and Nikki Bella are relocating from Phoenix, Ariz., to another big city, and the two are looking forward to what the future holds.

“It’s really funny because I saw a lot of people on social media like, ‘Woah, did she just move? Or what’s going on?'” Brie said on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “And I know people were confused ’cause I was dead silent about it forever.”

Brie, 36, admitted she recently moved to California with her family. “I feel like everyone’s like, ‘Duh, of course they did.’ You know, my sister and I have always loved Napa Valley. We have a wine here. We’re always here.”

NIKKI BELLA SHOWS OFF HER BARE BABY BUMP AFTER ANNOUNCING SHE’S PREGNANT

Brie — who recently gave birth to her son, Buddy, and also shares daughter Birdie with her husband, Daniel Bryan — also confessed why she felt the need to uproot her life at this point in time. “I’m in love [with] my family, we’re all doing great. We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple,” the WWE star divulged. “We just felt like we needed to get back to who we were before kids and let’s simplify our life and live more country, and we’re doing it. And so, we did it!”

“And guess what? I’m doing it with you,” Nikki, 36, added. “There’s the big surprise. I’m also moving to Napa Valley — well not just me, but my family, Artem [Chigvintsev], Matteo and I.”

The mom of one revealed that after Dancing With the Stars is over, she and her clan will be heading over to wine country. “Artem and I already have a home there we’re very excited about, and we downsized as well because the Danielsons rubbed off on us [amid the coronavirus pandemic],” Nikki explained.

BRIE & NIKKI BELLA ARE BOTH PREGNANT & DUE ONLY TWO WEEKS APART!

“I’ve always loved the finer things in life, and I will say the one thing COVID taught me was to simplify my life,” Nikki added. “I just started to look at all my things, and I’m like, ‘What does this really mean? … What do I really want my money to go towards?'”

Nikki wanted to live in her “dream area with my sister and her family,” and fortunately, it all worked out! “And I want my money to go somewhere else — making memories around the world with my family. So, I will be on the Napa Valley train headed to live with Brie here in a few months,'” she added.

In addition to talking about moving to California, viewers will get to see Brie and Nikki’s pregnancy journeys, in addition to meeting their little tots for the first time on the upcoming season of Total Bellas.