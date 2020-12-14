Who runs the world? Girls, as Beyoncé would say — and Ikonick‘s founders, Jeff Cole and Mark Mastrandrea, are taking notice! The company just launched the new Ikonick Women collection on Friday, December 11, and the inspirational canvas art is not only inspired by women, but designed by women as well.

“This exclusive 25-piece canvas art collection exists as a purposeful communication tool to connect like-minded women around the world,” the description reads. “Every art piece, design and color palette has been inspired by women who are reimagining the workplace, and the world, for the next generation. Every quote, mantra and definition infused into each piece has been informed by how they live their daily lives.”

The wall art is to die for — from pieces that read “Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes” to “To Do List: Put You First” — and it’s hard to not be motivated by these gorgeous paintings.

As for why Cole and Mastrandrea set out to make this collection, they were inspired by “so many female entrepreneurs from all walks of life and across different industries.”

“We leaned on them to conceptualize this collection; everything from their personal style, mantras they live by daily, and how they interact with and inspire one another,” Cole told FashionWeekDaily.com. “Since starting Ikonick, we’ve seen firsthand the value in utilizing art as a purposeful communication tool to connect with like-minded people around the world — but the design has always been inspired by our own personal taste; from color palettes to words, phrases, the people and brands we collaborate with, and the overall look and feel.

“We know women believe in our core brand value and our motivational DNA, because we connect with them daily, but they aren’t in love with the pieces in our existing collections. We knew in order to create a product and build a community designed to inspire and empower women, we needed to make these women our creative directors, so that’s what we did,” he added.

The brand will be hosting a social series called “Iknonick Women in Business,” which will not only celebrate the new launch but also profile trailblazing female founders of Fortune500 companies (Kara Goldin, Hint Water), CEOs of non-profit charities (Julie Greenbaum, F*ck Cancer) and WNBA stars (Chiney Ogwumike) who are changing the world day by day.

Mastrandrea wanted to start the online campaign in order to share “these women’s stories, their favorite piece and how it resonates with their own personal and professional journey,” he said. “Social media is huge for us, so we’re going to lean on that to launch the initial collection.”

“We want these women’s stories to motivate and inspire people,” Cole explained. “Now, more than ever, it’s about people over the art. We’re interviewing them, documenting their stories, and highlighting them in our wheelhouse by running it through our engine.”

The price starts at $90 and the pieces come in different sizes — 12×18, 18×24, 30×40 and 40×60. The frames are eco-friendly, and all of the canvas art comes with a sawtooth hanger. Additionally, they are fade, tear, water, scratch and warp resistant.

