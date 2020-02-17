Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Admits She Wants To Do A Nude Post-Baby Photoshoot

Mercedes “MJ” Javid has no problem showing off her post-baby body after giving birth to her son Shams Francis. The Shahs of Sunset star dished to OKMagazine.com about whether or not she would ever do a nude photoshoot after birth.

The 47-year-old welcomed her son with husband Tommy Feight in April 2019. MJ was open with fans throughout her entire pregnancy about her baby body. She had no issue with sharing the trials and tribulations of carrying a tiny human for nine months.

The real estate agent embraced her pregnancy body last year when she did a nude maternity shoot. So would the Bravo celeb do one post-baby?

Mercedes told OK! that it’s “important” for new mothers to do a nude shoot after giving birth. “It takes a very long time,” she added of getting comfortable with her body again after labor. She also “didn’t care about snapping back” after birth.

MJ also shared insight into how costar Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is dealing with her own pregnancy and how their IVF journeys differ. GG announced she was pregnant with her first child through the help of a sperm donor in October 2019.

