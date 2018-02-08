WATCH: Tokyo Toni's SHOCKING Expletive-Filled Phone Call With Kris Jenner!

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni is NOT playing around when it comes to her feelings for the Kardashians.

In a recent video, she slammed them for expanding their family at a rapid rate (Kylie just gave birth, Kim gave birth via surrogate and Khloe is expecting baby number one this year), saying it’s taking away the shine from her granddaughter Dream.

She’s now made her focus solely on the matriarch of the family, Kris, who she just left an expletive-filled voice message for.

Tokyo starts the message by suggesting the two of them get together, roundtable style, where she can smoke a joint and they can get the vodka out while they get ready to organize a very particular event.

“I think that we should do a ho walk,” Toyko explains. She references how there is already a slut walk (organized by Blac’s best friend Amber Rose), but wants to do something completely separate from that. What would it be called? “The ho walk of life,” she exclaimed.

“Everybody can’t be a slut, you know what I mean?” she said. Is this “ho walk” referencing her true thoughts towards the Kardashian women though?

She also wondered why Kim never sent her a limited edition of her KKW fragrances after she revealed she would send them to many of her haters, including Blac.

“Tell that b***h why she didn’t send my mother f***ing gift?” WOW!

Has Toyko gone too far in her shade towards the Kardashians? Sound off in the comments!