Jimmy Kimmel Might Hate Krystal From ‘The Bachelor’ Even More Than You

Krystal from The Bachelor does not have a fan in Jimmy Kimmel.

The Bachelor villain, who got the boot on Monday night’s episode, got quite the farewell from the late-night host as he said “byeeee” to the “part fitness coach, part Wookie” and all of her strange Krystal noises on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“The weird/annoying sound she makes with her body and mouth—those will never be forgotten,” Jimmy said before showing a montage of Krystal’s most annoying noises.

To see Jimmy’s hilarious goodbye message to Krystal, click the video above!