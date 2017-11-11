Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys A Date Night With Kate Winslet For His Birthday — See The Pics!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leonardo DiCaprio cozied up to his most famous co-star, Kate Winslet, on Friday night, just one day ahead of his 43rd birthday on Saturday. The two spent over two hours together at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, after which they were escorted out by security and got into the same car together. Click through to see the pics of their intimate night out!