Leonardo DiCaprio cozied up to his most famous co-star, Kate Winslet, on Friday night, just one day ahead of his 43rd birthday on Saturday. The two spent over two hours together at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, after which they were escorted out by security and got into the same car together. Click through to see the pics of their intimate night out!
Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys A Date Night With Kate Winslet For His Birthday — See The Pics!
1
of
7
1 of 7
Leo and Kate were seen as they left the restaurant together and got into the same car.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 7
The pair sat side by side in the back of the sleek SUV.