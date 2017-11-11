Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

More Than Friends?

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys A Date Night With Kate Winslet For His Birthday — See The Pics!

The pair dined for over two hours before leaving together in the same car.

leonardo dicaprio birthday kate winslet pics long

Credit: Getty

View gallery 7

Leonardo DiCaprio cozied up to his most famous co-star, Kate Winslet, on Friday night, just one day ahead of his 43rd birthday on Saturday. The two spent over two hours together at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, after which they were escorted out by security and got into the same car together. Click through to see the pics of their intimate night out!

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys A Date Night With Kate Winslet For His Birthday — See The Pics!
1 of 7
Leo and Kate were seen as they left the restaurant together and got into the same car.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair sat side by side in the back of the sleek SUV.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Leo and Kate recently sparked romance rumors when they were spotted vacationing together in St. Tropez, France, earlier this year.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the PDA pics, Kate said she and Leo are just very good friends. “We’re very, very close,” she told Glamour UK.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” she said.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Leo split from model Nina Agdal over the summer and has since been linked to model Lorena Rae. Kate is currently married to Nick Rocknroll, the nephew of Richard Branson.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think Leo and Kate could be more than just friends? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

By
Find under: ,
Comments