Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Engaged? Model Seen Wearing Diamond Ring

While DiCaprio is a one woman man at the moment, Playboy Bunny Hieke Konings revealed he once tried to take her home minutes after meeting.

"It was in a secret club in L.A., one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation,” she spilled in a recent interview. “I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact.”

Soon enough, DiCaprio’s manager approached to tell her the star wanted to speak with her. “Then I walked to his table and sat next to him,” she said.