Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Engaged? Model Seen Wearing Diamond Ring
Is Hollywood's most notorious ladies' man officially off the market?
On Tuesday, March 25, Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger as the two lunched in Los Angeles, but insiders confirmed the couple is not engaged.
According to one source, the bling is something the model, 25, has "had for years."
As OK! reported, the Oscar winner, 49, and Ceretti first sparked dating rumors in August 2023.
Though some were skeptical of the relationship since DiCaprio has a tendency to bounce from woman to woman — most of whom are age 25 or under — an insider claimed they're the real deal.
"They are in love," the source declared to a news outlet after they were seen partying together. "Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."
While DiCaprio is a one woman man at the moment, Playboy Bunny Hieke Konings revealed he once tried to take her home minutes after meeting.
"It was in a secret club in L.A., one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation,” she spilled in a recent interview. “I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact.”
Soon enough, DiCaprio’s manager approached to tell her the star wanted to speak with her. “Then I walked to his table and sat next to him,” she said.
- Leonardo DiCaprio Trolled for Kissing Another Younger Model After Romance With Gigi Hadid Fizzles
- New Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Enjoys Ice Cream Date With Model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, Amid Gigi Hadid Fling
- Leonardo DiCaprio Planning To 'Surprise' Longtime Girlfriend Camila Morrone With 'Romantic Proposal,' Source Spills
After some flirting, the two wound up smooching.
“We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him,” she claimed. “I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, ‘I respect that.’ Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!"
Konings also admitted there was another reason she turned down the Killers of the Flower Moon lead's invite.
"I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange,” she shared. “For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head.”
"Leo is too weird and too old," she quipped.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prior to meeting Ceretti, DiCaprio dated model and actress Camila Morrone, 26, from 2017 to 2022. He's romanced stars like Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid as well.
Daily Mail published the photos of Ceretti wearing the ring, while Us Weekly reported the couple was not engaged.