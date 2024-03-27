OK Magazine
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Engaged? Model Seen Wearing Diamond Ring

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Engaged? Model Seen Wearing Diamond Ring
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 27 2024

Is Hollywood's most notorious ladies' man officially off the market?

On Tuesday, March 25, Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger as the two lunched in Los Angeles, but insiders confirmed the couple is not engaged.

are leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti engaged diamond ring
Source: mega

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti first sparked dating rumors in August 2023.

According to one source, the bling is something the model, 25, has "had for years."

As OK! reported, the Oscar winner, 49, and Ceretti first sparked dating rumors in August 2023.

are leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti engaged diamond ring
Source: mega

The model was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Though some were skeptical of the relationship since DiCaprio has a tendency to bounce from woman to woman — most of whom are age 25 or under — an insider claimed they're the real deal.

"They are in love," the source declared to a news outlet after they were seen partying together. "Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."

are leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti engaged diamond ring
Source: mega

DiCaprio has never been engaged before.

While DiCaprio is a one woman man at the moment, Playboy Bunny Hieke Konings revealed he once tried to take her home minutes after meeting.

"It was in a secret club in L.A., one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation,” she spilled in a recent interview. “I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact.”

Soon enough, DiCaprio’s manager approached to tell her the star wanted to speak with her. “Then I walked to his table and sat next to him,” she said.

are leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti engaged diamond ring
Source: mega

Ceretti is a model.

After some flirting, the two wound up smooching.

“We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him,” she claimed. “I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, ‘I respect that.’ Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!"

Konings also admitted there was another reason she turned down the Killers of the Flower Moon lead's invite.

"I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange,” she shared. “For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head.”

"Leo is too weird and too old," she quipped.

Prior to meeting Ceretti, DiCaprio dated model and actress Camila Morrone, 26, from 2017 to 2022. He's romanced stars like Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid as well.

Daily Mail published the photos of Ceretti wearing the ring, while Us Weekly reported the couple was not engaged.

