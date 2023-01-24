Drew Barrymore Admits She's Turned On By Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Naughty Boy' Lifestyle: 'I Love It'

Barrymore admitted she "started to get a little worried" about reentering the dating scene since she's "too good at being alone," but she decided to do so anyway. However, she isn't necessarily looking for an intimate relationship.

"I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!" she shared in an October blog post. "A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time."