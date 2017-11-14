Lili Reinhart has once again caused an uproar on Twitter over another allegedly uncalled for photo. Click through for all the details!
Lili Reinhart BLASTS Fan For Tweeting A Photo Of Her Eating Lunch
No, no, no. This is what's wrong— you think you're entitled to take a photo of me while I'm alone and eating because I'm on a tv show. So I asked for it, right? Wrong. I am a human being. I am not Betty Cooper. You aren't entitled to me. At all. https://t.co/0sF1cjw6yF
While some of her followers sided with the actress and her demand for privacy, others were completely taken aback by her anger.
she never said that you were betty cooper. and no, no one is entitled to you, and god damn, why are you so upset that some took a photo of you? eating or not, alone or not, they aren't doing anything wrong. in fact, it's not even invading your privacy.
One user even tweeted back at her with the following: “why are you so upset that some took a photo of you? eating or not, alone or not, they aren't doing anything wrong. in fact, it's not even invading your privacy.”
Just two weeks after the Riverdale star was accused of promoting blackface for Halloween, she lashed out on a fan today that tweeted a photo of her without her permission.
“This is what's wrong--- you think you're entitled to take a photo of me while I'm alone and eating because I'm on a tv show,” she wrote.
Apparently the fan received the message loud and clear, because the tweet was quickly removed from the social media site.
She did have more to say in that tweet though, concluding with “So I asked for it, right? Wrong. I am a human being. I am not [Riverdale character] Betty Cooper. You aren't entitled to me. At all.”
Do you think the fan was wrong to post a pic of Lili? Sound off in the comment section!