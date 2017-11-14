Watch: Jason Aldean Recalls His Panicked First Moments During Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean, who was performing when the gunman opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas last month, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more, has spoken out for the first time since the traumatic event. He detailed the initial moments of terror that night.

“I thought a speaker had blown,” he said of not really being able to hear the gunshots because of an earpiece. He looked around and didn’t see anything. When the noise stopped, he continued to play, he said. “It happened again and it lasted longer the second time.”

That’s when his security guard ran on stage and told him to run. “It was so hectic. Everybody was scrambling, you just didn’t know what was going on,” Jason said. “It was just panic.” He said nobody knew what to do, having never been in a situation like that before. “It was crazy. Pandemonium.”

The band immediately left the city and went home. “I wanted to see my daughters and my family,” Jason said. He later returned to Las Vegas, after paying tribute to the victims during a performance on Saturday Night Live, and met with more victims and their families.

“Obviously, we’re all going to try and move on,” Jason said, “but it’s something that I’ll never forget. I just hope everybody can start to heal. ”