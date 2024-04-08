Maren Morris Snubs CMT Music Awards Following Dramatic Exit From Genre

"Book tour week officially commences. Karina [Argow] and I are flying to New York tonight, so we’ll see you Wednesday at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square,” Morris, who was nominated at the CMT Music Awards, shared in an Instagram Story on Sunday, referring to her Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure children’s book.

Aside from missing the gathering to promote her book, Morris stepped away from the country industry after she had a public feud with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, due to an alleged transphobic comment the influencer made.

"I couldn't do this circus anymore — feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off," she admitted on a podcast. "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."