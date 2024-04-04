Jason Aldean to Perform at 2024 CMT Music Awards Despite 'Try That in a Small Town' Controversy
Jason Aldean seems to be making a comeback after the release of his May 2023 song "Try That in a Small Town" had people accusing him of being racist and pro-lynching.
Despite the controversy around the country musician, he will be performing at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.
The artist received tons of backlash last summer following the song’s release, as it was condemned for its alleged anti-Black Lives Matter lyrics.
Less than a year later, Aldean will perform his track “Let Your Boys Be Country” at the prestigious ceremony, which is nominated for a Video of the Year award. This will be the 47-year-old’s ninth performance at the event.
As OK! previously reported, although many believed "Try That in a Small Town" was offensive and bigoted, Aldean took to Instagram in July 2023 to clear up his message.
"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protesters," he began the note.
"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," he added. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try to respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."
"'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of the differences of background or belief," he claimed. "Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."
"My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that's what this song is about," Aldean insisted.
Aldean’s explanation did not seem to convince many people, as in November 2023, the father-of-four tried to explain his message again in an interview with CBS Mornings’ Jan Crawford.
When asked about his thoughts on one social media user’s claim the record had "racist undertones,” the musician replied, "You know, it was like a call to arms and small towns. It was a threatening kind of video for Black people, I mean, people were putting this on like, TikTok."
"But there was people of all color doing stuff in the video," Aldean pointed out. "That’s what I don’t understand."
"You know, there was white people in there. There was Black people. I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group and say, that’s the problem," he continued. "So anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough in the video is all I can tell you."
Entertainment Weekly reported on Aldean's upcoming performance.