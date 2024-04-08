Jason Aldean Performs at 2024 CMT Music Awards After His 'Racist' Song Created Controversy: Watch

The 47-year-old appeared unbothered by criticism he continues to face, as he sang his heart out at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where the awards show was hosted, despite "Let Your Boys Be Country" not making it past the first round of voting for Video of the Year when the six finalists were revealed earlier this month.

Still, the crowd seemed happy to see him step onto the stage in a white cowboy hat, a brown button-up shirt and jeans. At one point during the performance, Aldean received a sea of cheers from fans in the audience after yelling, "where my boys at tonight, c’mon!" while strumming along on his guitar — which had an American flag-themed strap.