Going in to the home stretch! Bindi Irwin is almost to her third trimester in her pregnancy, and she celebrated 26 weeks of gestation with a sweet ode to her unborn baby on social media Tuesday, December 22.

Posing on her Instagram stories, the 22-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum showed off her growing bump, cradling her belly and looking adoringly down at it. “Oh how I love you,” she captioned the shot.

This is the first child for Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell, who tied the knot in March. The couple revealed the exciting news that they were expecting in August, with Irwin proudly announcing “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021” while holding up an adorable infant-sized Australia Zoo uniform shirt on Instagram.

BINDI IRWIN FLAUNTS HER CUTE BABY BUMP WHILE OUT AND ABOUT WITH HER HUSBAND CHANDLER POWELL — PHOTOS

“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” Irwin told fans at the time. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

The couple’s happy news continued, as they shared the following month that their special delivery was set to be a girl. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year,” Irwin enthused. She’s been comparing the developing babe to the sizes of various wildlife as the weeks go by…. It’s a safe bet that the baby is a bit bigger than a tortoise now!

TERRI, BINDI, & ROBERT CELEBRATE STEVE IRWIN DAY AT AUSTRALIA ZOO 11 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH

Despite insider reports of family infighting reportedly stressing out Irwin and Powell during her pregnancy, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star has been keeping up a cheerful profile on her social media, showing off pictures of her beloved wildlife critters at the family zoo, as well as affectionate shots of her posing with her husband, mom Terri, and brother Robert.