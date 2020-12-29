Actress Emma Roberts has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

According to TMZ, The 29-year-old welcomed her son on Sunday, December 27, and he weighed around 9 lbs. Both the new mom and her baby are said to be doing well and the couple has decided on the name Rhodes for their son.

Roberts and Hedlund were first linked in 2019 after Roberts broke up her engagement to longtime boyfriend Evan Peters. While Roberts and Hedlund reportedly wanted to keep their romance cool and casual at first, it wasn’t long before Roberts fell pregnant and she confirmed the news in summer.

Roberts has since been sharing pregnancy pics on social media and was spotted out and about on Wednesday, December 23, looking like she was ready to pop!

Back in November, Roberts showed off her baby bump on the cover of Cosmopolitan. “So excited to share this with you guys! Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me as your first pregnant cover,” she gushed on Instagram. In the snap, Roberts basked in her baby glow in a pink crop top and matching low-rise pink skirt to show off her bump.

Roberts spilled to the outlet that she had been facing some fertility problems before she was pregnant and went through “a difficult process” of freezing her eggs.

“It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.”

“I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this,” she said as speaking to others going through the same thing had brought her some comfort. “I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

“It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant.”

In her last pregnancy snap, Roberts lay on the couch in a loose fitting white floral dress and held her bump. “thoughts & feels part II,” she captioned the pic, and added a snap of some baby clothes. While she didn’t reveal the sex of her baby at the time, the cream and beige outfit included a stripped hat with matching socks, a stuffed rabbit and an onesie. Roberts also added a pre-pregnancy snap as well as some breakfast and a magazine.

Neither Roberts or Hedlund have confirmed the arrival of their little one, and the new mom has been silent on social media all week.

A source told Us Weekly in July that both Roberts and Hedlund’s families were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time.”

“They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven’t picked out any names yet,” the insider added.

Roberts’ mom, Kelly Cunningham, gushed on Instagram that she was “excited” to become a grandmother, but Roberts famously had to block her mom on the platform when she accidentally leaked the news that her daughter was pregnant after she mistook the speculation for Roberts herself confirming the news and told fans it was true.

Congrats to the happy couple!