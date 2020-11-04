Uh oh! Garrett Hedlund was arrested for driving under the influence on January 24, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, November 4.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful,” a rep for the 36-year-old told the outlet. “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actor was arrested on two DUI charges, and his blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit. He was released on $100,000 bail.

THE MOST SHOCKING CELEBRITY ARRESTS!

On February 25, the Country Strong alum pleaded no contest to one charge, and as a result, the court found him guilty. The second DUI charge was dismissed.

Hedlund’s attorney, Blair Burke, was able to work out a plea deal, where the Hollywood star needs to complete a 30-day residential treatment program and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counseling program. Hedlund — who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma Roberts — must attend 30 AA meetings and perform 100 hours of community service, which is part of his 36-month probation.

Hedlund’s restitution hearing will occur on November 25.

This is hardly the first time the Troy star has gotten in trouble with the law. In 2006, he was arrested in Idaho for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FROM LINDSAY LOHAN TO BILL COSBY, HOLLYWOOD’S *MUST-SEE* CELEBRITY MUGSHOTS

Hedlund wanted the documents to be sealed “because it contains court records that could lead to the potential harassment, embarrassment and humiliation of [him]. The documents within the record threaten the innocence that he has always maintained.”

However, Hedlund’s appeal was denied. “Everyone makes mistakes,” the judge said at the time. “And if there is an opportunity to bury an embarrassing mistake, most people would like to try to do so.”

Meanwhile, Hedlund is getting ready to become a father for the first time. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she has a bun in the oven in August via social media. “Me … and my two favorite guys,” the blonde beauty captioned a few photos — one where she is holding her baby bump and another smiling with Hedlund.

BAD BEHAVIOR *BANKS*! 7 TIMES TYRA GOT HERSELF INTO SCANDALOUS SITUATIONS

Roberts — who dated Evan Peters for several years — and Hedlund were first spotted together in New York City in March 2019. Since then, the couple has been spotted out and about in New York and Los Angeles but are very private about their relationship.

Nonetheless, it seems like Hedlund is excited for what’s to come. “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”