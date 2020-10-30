Baby on board! Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner have revealed they are proud parents-to-be, with their first child arriving sometime next year.

According to a source that told People, who confirmed the pregnancy: “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021…She will be the most amazing mother.”

Kloss, 28, and Kushner, 35, started dating in 2012 and wed in October 2018 in a small, intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York with only 80 guests in attendance. The model rocked a custom Dior gown for the special occasion. The pair actually had a second wedding celebration eight months later in Wyoming, which spurred some fans to speculate she was pregnant at that time (which clearly ended up being not the case).

Kushner’s older brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. While both Jared and Ivanka are senior White House aides, Kloss has made no bones about her political leanings, choosing to focus on her own long-held liberal preferences rather than support her in-laws’ Republican platform.

She recently posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris face mask and mailing in her official 2020 ballot, stating “What’s your voting plan? This was mine,” and adding the hashtags #voteBLUE and #scienceoverfiction.

Kloss told British Vogue in 2019 that “It’s been hard” to deal with the Trump connection she has been handed via her marriage. However, she says both she and her Democrat husband have been able to navigate it: “I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

The model also spoke about her conversion to Judaism, which she undertook for Kushner. “Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak,” she stated. “But you know what? Actually, if you’ve been through what I’ve experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak. It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly.”