Closing 2020 in the sweetest way, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt decided to take a beach walk with their 4-month-old baby girl, Lyla — and the proud parents even shared a rare (if limited) peep at their newest family member.

Not only was the coastal stroll a nice family bonding time, it apparently was Lyla’s very first time seeing the ocean up close. “Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us),” Schwarzenegger captioned the series of photos.

The wee one (full name Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt) can only be barely seen; just the top of her pom-pom-hatted head in the first photo, and a glimpse at her snuggled up against Mom in a leopard-print carrier in the second, but it’s clear from the couple’s big smiles that they are absolutely glowing with love for their little daughter.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed Lyla in August. Pratt also has a son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Pratt informed fans of the arrival of his daughter on August 10 with a sweet Instagram photo of his wife holding his baby’s hand. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” he wrote at the time, but has been keeping his family life private ever since.

One thing we do know, which can only be confirmed by the happy family photo Schwarzenegger just shared, is that the new mom is finding motherhood just to her liking. As a source told Us Weekly back in August shortly after the baby’s birth, she is a pro at the job and took to it perfectly from the get-go.

“She’s in baby bliss and so grateful to be a mother — something she always wanted to be,” the insider related. “They feel blessed to spend this time together and be a new family. Chris says Katherine is a natural and she hasn’t missed a beat since they brought their baby girl home!”