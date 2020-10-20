Katherine Schwarzenegger defended her husband, Chris Pratt, after Twitter turned against him on Saturday, October 17. Television producer Amy Berg uploaded a photo to Twitter, where people had to pick out which Chris in Hollywood they would get rid of.

“One has to go,” Berg captioned four professional photos of Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. As a result, many people wanted the Parks and Recreation alum out of the picture.

On Monday, October 19, E! News reopened the debate on Instagram, writing, “It’s an age-old debate: Which Hollywood Chris is the best? Marvel, weigh in, and see which actor the internet is giving the boot to (👀) at the link in our bio.”

The book author, 30 — who just welcomed her first child with the 41-year-old actor in August — replied, “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Naturally, people couldn’t help but point out that the brunette beauty was sticking up for her man since people were complaining about his LGBTQ beliefs and that he seemingly supports President Donald Trump. One user wrote, “Look at all the comments against Chris Pratt and look what his wife commented lmaoooo,” while another echoed, “Why this? Because no one likes your Chris that much?” A third added, “@katherineschwarzegger only commenting because Pratt will forever lose?”

Last year, the dad of two denied that the church he belongs to avoids certain people. “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,'” he wrote last year on his Instagram Stories. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Earlier this month, Pratt came under fire when he told his fans to vote for the movie, Onward, since it was nominated for a People’s Choice Award but refused to get political about the upcoming election. “With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote,” he wrote on Instagram on October 2. “Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward.”

Even though Pratt might have been joking, his fans didn’t appreciate his humor. “I get this is supposed to be a cute little joke but it comes off as really insensitive. The upcoming election is really important and everyone should vote and for you to try and take that and turn it into an ad for your movie is low,” one follower said. “I wish I found this funny,” another wrote.