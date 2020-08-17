Still going strong! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, looked loved up in a new photo — just one day after the director’s 48th birthday. In the snap, the actress, 32, and the actor both smiled for the camera while they were on a stroll. The brunette beauty decided to keep the caption simple and just added two pink heart emojis alongside picture.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but comment on the couple’s cute outing. One person wrote, “Ben lookin’ fit! Would say … Batman fit?” while another added, “You guys are great together.” A third user chimed in, writing, “Ben is winning in life.”

In honor of Affleck’s big day, de Armas gave her man a new BMW motorcycle and surprised him with his and her matching helmets, according to PEOPLE. Afterward, the pair were spotted cruising on their new whip around California.

HOLLYWOOD’S HIGHEST-PAID ACTORS OF 2020 – STREAMING SERVICES TAKE THE REINS OF HOLLYWOOD SUCCESS

The couple — who have been together since March — haven’t been shy about showing PDA while they are out and about. However, the Knives Out star is a little bit more private on social media. So much so, the Cuba native last posted a picture of Affleck on Instagram in April for her birthday. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!” she captioned a bunch of snaps of herself outside, including one with Affleck. “Cheers to another great year.”

Affleck — who has been open about his alcohol addiction and depression — seems to be in a great spot these days, and it sounds like de Armas could be one of the reasons the Hollywood star is so giddy. “She is loving, caring and fun. They are always laughing and making each other smile,” a source told E! News in May 2020.

“Ben is extremely happy with her … Everything seems to work between them, and it’s been a long time since he has fallen hard like this.”

BEN AFFLECK’S GIFT TO GIRLFRIEND ANA DE ARMAS—COUPLE RETREATS!

The Batman v. Superstar: Dawn of Justice star was married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years before they called it quits in 2018. In February 2020, Affleck — who shares three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with Garner — revealed his “biggest regret” was getting divorced from the 13 Going on 30 alum, 48.

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” he told The New York Times. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

EXES JENNIFER GARNER & BEN AFFLECK SPOTTED CHATTING AMID REPORTS HER BOYFRIEND IS ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ WITH BEN’S DIVORCE COMMENTS

Not only was Affleck able to get back on the horse, but he found love along the way, too.