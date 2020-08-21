Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, who met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, have officially filed for divorce after being married for less than a year.

“The past 8 months have not been easy … I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been … and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve,” the blonde beauty, 32, captioned a photo of herself with her two dogs via Instagram on August 20.

“With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce,” she revealed.

Despite calling it quits — the couple first announced in February 2020 that they were separating — Nielson noted that she and Randone “are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth.”

“I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow,” Nielson continued. “We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love … and sometimes we realize it’s time to let go and LET GOD.”

The fitness coach concluded her post by thanking her fans and followers for their love and “support,” adding, “it means the world.”

For his part, the Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life co-author, 32, also posted on his Instagram Story about the divorce from his estranged wife, telling fans how “grateful” he is to have shared those amazing times with her.

“We will have many memories forever & I could never say anything bad about her,” he stated. “She’s my best friend I’ve ever had. We’ve learned so much from one another & the people we’ve grown into today I wouldn’t change for the world.”

Randone confessed that he doesn’t think “this was marriage was a failure because we evolved into better versions of ourselves.” However, he noted he will “always wish things turned out different & as much as we’d like, not everything last[s] forever, including relationships.”

The pair met on the ABC series in 2018. After Randone had a fling with Tia Booth in Mexico, he quickly realized that Nielson was the girl for him, and they left Paradise engaged. The reality stars tied the knot in Mexico in June 2019. The lavish affair was televised, and Chris Harrison officiated. Other Bachelor Nation favorites attended, including Raven Gates, Annaliese Puccini, Bri Barnes, Connor Saeli, Derek Peth, John Paul Jones, and many more.

Now that the Florida native is single, he wants to “focus on me,” he told Us Weekly. “I think I had so much energy putting into the relationship that I abandoned myself.”

“And so now, I’m making sure that I’m a priority and I’m going to be focusing on what’s going to help me become better moving forward,” he continued.

Randone added, “I definitely had a lot of crying moments during this pandemic, but you know, what’s crazy is I think the pandemic helped me process the divorce. [It] legitimately helped me understand myself, helped me understand the pain, the grief.”

The former Bachelorette contestant revealed that his ex has “moved on” from the relationship and he has “accepted that.”

Hopefully, Randone and Nielson find what they’re looking for.