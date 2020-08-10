While The Bachelorette can help people find love, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee an everlasting love. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have split after 2 years from when they first fell in love on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

A source told E! News that the engagement is off. The former bachelorette and her former fiancé decided it was time for them to go their separate ways after Kufrin revealed Yrigoyen’s social media support for the “Thin Blue Line,” a pro-police slogan for the Blue Lives Matter movement.

The insider disclosed that Kufrin is still very upset with the comments and controversy surrounding it all.

The source said “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

The couple moved last year to Carlsbad, California together, but are now living separately. TV personality Kufrin was spotted last week at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs with Hanna Ann to support their friend and the new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

A source said that the two were at the resort, which is where Bachelorette filming is taking place, for support as Adams transitions over to her new role as leading lady.

“Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done,” the other source reported.

In June, 30-year-old Kufrin and 31-year-old Yrigoyen joined Rachel Lindsay on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and Kufrin said “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. I don’t align with and I don’t agree with his [social media post]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment.”

In the following podcast episode, publicist Kufrin first apologized to Lindsay for the way she handled the topic of race in America, but also added “For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know.”

Lindsay had some of her own opinions on Yrigoyen saying, “I think he’s a piece of s–t, and I have said to her, ‘I will not f–k with him.’”

The 35-year-old former Bachelorette said on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast that “This isn’t the first time he’s had problematic behavior.”

“When he was on the season, he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students child actors, it was a lot, so this is who this man is.”

The iconic first African American bachelorette was referencing a time back in 2018 when Yrigoyen was caught liking posts making fun of transgenders, immigrants, and students who survived the Parkland school shooting.

Yrigoyen made headlines for liking these posts during the time his season was airing with Minnesota native Kufrin back in 2018.

The winner of The Bachelorette season 14 issued a public apology saying “I’m just trying to grow as a person, be a better person on a daily basis. She’s helped me through everything.”