From Clare Crawley reportedly leaving because she has already found love to Tayshia Adams taking over as the new lead all before the season had really even started, Bachelor nation can barely keep track of the never ending cycle of surprises and suspicions.

To add to the chaos, Hannah Ann Sluss was seen at the La Quinta Resort on Tuesday in Palm Springs, California, where filming is taking place.

“Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss are there as friends,” a source told E! News. “It’s now transitioning into a regular Bachelorette season and they are there to lend support.”

The source also disclosed that they don’t believe the two former Bachelor contestants will be featured in more than one episode.

While former Bachelor contestants, John Paul Jones and Colton Underwood, have wished the new Bachelorette nothing but success and happiness, fans are still eager and waiting to know the full story about the chain of events that led to the Bachelorette switch-up.

The source revealed, “The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors.”

“Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

The season 24 winner of The Bachelor, who was later dumped by Peter Webber, was spotted Tuesday with a suitcase in hand speaking with producer Julie LaPlaca while wearing a mask following COVID protocol.

A source told US, “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table.”

Rumors that Kufrin and her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, have split are also circulating. As things seem to be changing by the second and more gossip seems to be stirring, who knows what this season will bring.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was set to premiere at the end of September/early October but it is yet to be revealed if the change-up has prolonged the release date. OK! Reported that Adams’s season will air after producers figure out how to handle the Crawley situation.