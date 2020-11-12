Oh, man! Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have announced their decision to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple told Us Weekly that they had initially planned to have their special day in December in Turks and Caicos but had to alter their plans. “We were very much looking forward to celebrating our wedding with a small group of close friends and family this December, but due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone until May 2021,” they said.

Franzel teased her wedding earlier this week on Instagram before the pair made their decision. “Only ONE month til I MARRY this hunk,” she wrote on Monday, November 9.

‘BIG BROTHER’ VETS TYLER CRISPEN AND ANGELA RUMMANS SHARE PDA DURING COFFEE RUN

“So excited and damn we look good … except my no shave November mustache,” she replied to a fan in the comments section.

Fans congratulated the couple on the upcoming wedding in the comments. “You are my all time favorite big brother player. Congratulations on your up coming wedding,” one fan gushed. “You guys are sooo cute!!!” another said.

WAIT, WHAT? ‘BIG BROTHER’ CONTESTANT BELIEVES IN AVRIL LAVIGNE DEATH CONSPIRACY THEORY

The stars competed together in season 18 of Big Brother in 2016, but Franzel was involved with castmate Corey Brooks at the time. After the pair split, she began dating Arroyo not long after.

Arroyo confirmed that they were in an item in September 2017 and said they had been together for three months at that point. “Nicole is my girlfriend,” he said in a Twitter video at the time and kissed Franzel.

He told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that “[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends.”

“We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book … She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death,” Arroyo said.

“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend,” he added.

CBS RESPONDS TO ‘BIG BROTHER’ RACISM ALLEGATIONS — ‘WE SHARE SOME OF THE CONCERNS’

He popped the question in September 2018 when they visited the Big Brother house with fellow alums. The video was shared on Twitter, with the season 20 house guests wishing them well.

On November 11, the power couple confirmed that their joint podcast “Coco Caliente” will be returning after they announced a hiatus in September. “This sweet & spicy due is back!” Franzel teased on Instagram.