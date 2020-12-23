Say it isn’t so! Bachelor in Paradise stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have split after three years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former flames said in a joint statement on Wednesday, December 23. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

The pair — who shares son Charles “Charlie” Wolf, 13 months, and daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, 2 — haven’t been seen on each other’s social media accounts in quite some time.

Bass, 38, posted a photo with his five kids for his birthday — he has three kiddos from a prior relationship — but the 35-year-old mom of two was missing from the outing. “My loves,” he wrote.

Over the summer, the blonde beauty seemingly hinted that they were done having kids for now.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said that we were gonna have another baby,” Waddell said to Bass on an episode of the “Mommies Tell All” podcast, which aired in June. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.”

Bass replied, “I don’t think we’d make it if we had another. … We would make it for a little while longer, but … they would probably lead to different paths.”

The duo met during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, but it took a while for Bass to win over Waddell. “It was just this thing that was a roller coaster,” Waddell told Glamour in 2016. “I broke up with him like five times!”

Fortunately, Bass and Waddell formed a connection, and he proposed during the finale. The reality stars got married in Mexico one year later.

At the time, Waddell was head over heels for her man. “I think that relationship wise, we’re definitely more in love than we ever were before,” she said. “I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun.”

