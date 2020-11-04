It looks like Halloween still isn’t over for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz as the pair posted some steamy PDA photos on Tuesday, November 3, where they dressed up as punks. This came after the couple dressed up as Gianni and Donatella Versace for Halloween.

Beckham, 21, added some red streaks to his hair, while his fiancée added some red and black color to her long blonde locks. The handsome hunk even donned a temporary face tattoo above his eyebrow, while Peltz put a dragon tattoo on her arm.

Peltz’s green eyes popped beneath the dark smokey eyeshadow look, and she added a fake nose ring. The couple cuddled and shared a kiss in some of the pictures.

Some users told the blonde beauty that she looked like Avril Lavigne and Christina Aguilera while sporting the costume.

“She is beautiful,” one fan commented. “Face tattoo,” another said with a fire emoji.

Their Versace look earned praise from Donatella Versace herself. The designer — who was flattered by the costumes —commented kissing emojis and a heart under Beckham’s post.

Peltz stunned in a simple black top with black and gold pants while wearing simple gold jewelry. Her hair sat straight and parted in the middle, similar to how the designer wears hers. For his part, Beckham was laid back with glasses and a yellow and red shirt.

The pair got engaged in July but had to postpone their wedding until 2022 due to coronavirus restrictions. They had planned to host two different celebrations in the U.S. and the U.K. so both of their families could be involved in the special day.

“Can’t imagine a life without you baby,” the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wrote in his engagement announcement. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

“I’m so in love with you my heart’s going to explode,” his new fiancée replied. She said that he was her “world” in her own post about the news. Beckham’s mother gushed about the engagement and said it was “the MOST exciting news!!”

“We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

The duo originally wanted to wed in September 2021 but delayed the event until a year later. A source told the Daily Mail that the pair could marry in private sooner and host the celebration at a later date. Beckham’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, are rumored to be his best men, while six-year-old Harper will be the main bridesmaid.

“Brooklyn is incredibly family-focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates,” the source said.

Beckham’s father is suspected to be the grandmaster of the ceremony, while his mother will be designing the bride-to-be’s dress. “Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men,” the insider said.